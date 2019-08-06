UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Smolders In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Arianny Celeste is enjoying the summer fun in Greece, and she has been carving time out of her sun-filled days to share with her Instagram fans snippets of how her luxurious trip is going so far. On Tuesday, the UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in what could possibly be the world’s tiniest bikini, which puts her famous curves front and center.

In the photos, the model and ring girl is standing against a stone wall somewhere in Mykonos — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a dark gray two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with an underwire structure and thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The top also boasts two interesting details above the cups that hug Celeste’s breasts, putting her chest in full evidence.

The 33-year-old bombshell teamed her top with a matching pair of bottoms that features two double side straps that sit high on her waist, helping showcase her feminine physique by contrasting her full, wide hips with her slender midsection. According to the tag she included with her post and caption, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Fashion Nova.

Celeste accessorized her look with a dark green wide-brimmed felt hat that matches the tone of her bikini, as well as a large, dangling necklace that reaches down to her stomach. The model is wearing her brunette hair with blonde highlights down in large, loose waves that peek out from under the hat, cascading over her shoulders and onto her chest.

In the first photo, Celeste is looking at a point off-camera to her right as she poses with her lips parted in a seductive way. The second shot is very similar to the first but depicts Celeste’s full body as she takes her hands to her head.

The post, which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 15,000 likes and more than 215 comments in just an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the gorgeous UFC ring girl took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the Las Vegas native.

“Why? You make anything you wear look fabulous,” one user wrote, responding to Celeste’s comment in which she stated how hard it was to choose a bikini to wear today.

“[You’re] gorgeous no matter what you wear,” another one echoed the sentiment.

“Body a work of art thoughhhh,” another one raved.