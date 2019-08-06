Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Faces A Challenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 7, bring some harsh words from Nikki. Plus, Billy continues to find himself drawn deeper into madness as his dreams of Delia continue to haunt him.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will play it tough, according to SheKnows Soaps. She is concerned about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor living with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) making amends with Nick also sounds too good to be true to Nikki. She believes Phyllis must be up to something, and Nikki is not wrong. Phyllis is looking for investors, and of course, nobody wants to partner with Phyllis. Despite her recent attempts at rebuilding bridges, Phyllis is finding herself shut down all over town.

Phyllis even asks Nikki for a loan or an investment, which Nikki feels is a joke. Sure, Nikki is happy for what Phyllis did to help get Dark Horse back from Adam (Mark Grossman), but she’s not that happy. As for Phyllis, she’s a bit peeved that Victor will reap the profits instead of Nick since he declined to keep the portfolio. Nikki thinks Nick’s focus on his family is good enough for now, though.

Meanwhile, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) dreams of Delia haunt him. He believes Delia or somebody else is trying to contact him from the other side. Billy is not sleeping well, and he’s also taken to fudging the truth with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). While she’s planning family nights, he’s lying to her with excuses of work. Instead, Billy is at Chancellor mansion obsessing over Delia and the messages he believes he is receiving.

When Billy takes a nap after he tries to connect with Delia, he awakens to see the writing on the wall has changed. It says, “Stop Adam Now.” Billy says that he has received the message loud and clear, which does not bode well for him.

Somebody might be trying to lure Billy into hurting Adam. However, there’s also the possibility that Billy is blacking out and doing all these things himself. No matter what is going on with Billy, it looks like Adam could be in grave danger if Billy follows the message and tries to stop Adam. If Billy does not get a handle on himself and what is happening despite the fact he has been seeing a therapist, he risks losing everything he’s worked so hard for these last several months, including having a happy family with Victoria and their children.