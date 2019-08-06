Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Mom Dr. Deb Will Be Featured Throughout ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is speaking out about her mom ahead of tonight's premiere.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke will be bringing more than her husband and their seven kids to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on August 6, the newest cast member of the Bravo TV reality series has confirmed that her “big and bright and colorful” mother, Deborah Windham, also known as Dr. Deb, will be seen throughout the show’s upcoming episodes of Season 14. She will also be a big part of the show.

According to the report, Dr. Deb is a “priestess of Burning Man,” which is an annual cultural arts festival that takes place in the desert of Nevada. She is also a doctor and “retired rock star.” Needless to say, the series’ new guest star is quite the character.

Speaking of her childhood, Windham-Burke said she was with her mother throughout her many lives and had a very unique upbringing in Southern California. In fact, she spent time at the iconic Whiskey [a Go Go] and The Roxy when she was still in footie pajamas.

“When she was in med school, I was living with my grandparents. During the Burning Man phase, I was procreating,” Windham-Burke revealed.

In addition to spending time with one another while filming the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Windham-Burke and her mother appear to be together a ton and on Instagram, Dr. Deb can be seen in a number of her daughter’s posts.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s premiere episode shared by 2 Paragraphs, fans will be seen meeting Windham-Burke at the same time that she’s introduced to the other ladies of the show. Right away, Windham-Burke’s co-stars are left in shock at the idea that she’s actually given birth to seven children.

In response to her co-stars’ reactions, Windham-Burke said she’s basically been breastfeeding for the past 18 years and also credited her mother, Dr. Deb, for her terrific figure. As some have seen online, Dr. Deb is in great shape as well and on her Instagram page, she’s often seen sporting bikinis.

In one particular photo shared by the outlet, Dr. Deb, who is “really into like, plant-based medicines,” according to Windham-Burke, was seen posing in a split on the beach.

“You can take the grandma out of the bikini but you can’t take the bikini out of the grandma!” she said in her photo’s caption.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres tonight, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.