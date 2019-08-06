NFL Rumors: Cowboys Give ‘Generous’ Offers To Top Players, But Ezekiel Elliott Could Sit Out 2019

The Dallas Cowboys may not have as peaceful of a season as they hoped.

The Dallas Cowboys are certainly hoping for a successful 2019 season, but they may have to end up doing it without their star running back. Ezekiel Elliott has been holding out since training camp started last month and will likely continue to be a no-show. With a number of star players requiring new deals soon, word is out that the team has now made “generous” offers to them but it may not be enough to get Zeke on the field.

When Elliott wasn’t on the team plane heading to training camp in California, the rumors began to swirl. He has two years and $13 million remaining on his current deal, but he wants more money and he most definitely wants it before he’s even thinking of returning to the field for the Cowboys.

According to ESPN, Elliott is already prepared to sit out the entire 2019 season if he doesn’t get his new deal. This is not completely new information as the running back told the team this back in January and he’s sticking to what he promised.

Representatives for Ezekiel Elliott have told the Cowboys that he will not play in the 2019 season without a new contract, a source close to the situation told @JosinaAnderson: https://t.co/en8Ja74KY3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2019

It is not believed that Elliott’s holdout is going to continue any longer than the preseason, though, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also wants a deal to get done. If one isn’t, Jones has already said that a team doesn’t need a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The first preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys is coming up on Saturday, and it isn’t likely that Ezekiel Elliott will be with the team by then. That certainly isn’t stopping them from trying to get a deal done, though, and it appears as if the team is working on more than just him.

Back in Oxnard for #Cowboys camp today and Wednesday and a few new details on the contracts front. I’m told the team has “generous” offers on the table for their QB, RB and WR. Putting each one in the top 5 “highest paid” at their positions. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 6, 2019

With this report from Jane Slater, the Cowboys are looking to make Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver Amari Cooper one of the top five highest-paid players at their respective positions. If it is up to Dallas, they will have all of the deals done for 2019 and beyond.

2019 is the last year of the current contracts for Cooper and Prescott, but Ezekiel Elliott still has two years remaining on his. If the Dallas Cowboys are planning to keep this group together for a long time, they will need to get the deals done and shell out a lot of money for them. If talks don’t progress soon, though, the team could find themselves without their star running back for the upcoming season.