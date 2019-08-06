‘Riverdale’ Stars Camila Mendes And Vanessa Morgan Show Off Their Amazing Summer Bods In Sexy Swimsuits

The 'Riverdale' stars sizzled in their sexy swimsuits.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes posted a sexy snap of herself and co-star Vanessa Morgan, sunbathing on a boat. Camila wore a revealing black one-piece. Her toned derriere was on full display. Vanessa is seen wearing an equally cheeky swimsuit. The stunning star looked incredible in her white, low-back one-piece.

The sun-kissed castmates appeared to be having a wonderful time as they soaked up the sun. In the photo, the friends are seen chilling out with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, Kiernan Shipka. The 19-year-old opted to wear what appears to be a pink, metallic cover-up and matching rose-tinted glasses.

Fans were floored by the picture.

“YOU’RE SO HOT,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Linda!” said another commenter, adding a heart-eye emoji.

The post already has over 3.9 million likes.

While the star radiates confidence, Camila recently opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder, reported HuffPost. In June, the 25-year-old revealed wardrobe fitting for Riverdale triggered a negative self image. The beauty suffered from an eating disorder since she was in high school.

“[The fittings] made me really insecure, so it got to a point where I couldn’t get through a fitting. Thirty minutes in, I was crying… I was like, ‘Why don’t things fit me a certain way?'” the star explained at the PopSugar Play/Ground women’s festival in New York City.

With the help of a Riverdale production assistant, the beautiful brunette decided to seek professional treatment for bulimia. The 25-year-old noted therapy has done wonders for her mental health.

Camila also disclosed she was in denial she even had an issue.

“I had this mentality… [my sister’s] situation was a lot more serious than mine, so I’d always find comparisons like, ‘Oh, I’m not like that so I must not have an eating disorder like I just purge every once in a while, it’s not a big deal, right?'” said the actress.

Loading...

The NYU grad previously discussed her struggles in the November 2018 issue of Shape Magazine. The actress revealed she was terrified of carbs and was continually punishing herself for what she ate. After eating bread or rice, the star would feel immense guilt, causing her to want to purge. With the help of her therapist, Camila stopped dieting and instead focused on her inner-strength. The star also noted doing yoga and Pilates has made her feel happier and healthier.

To see more of Camila and Vanessa, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale on The CW.