Khloe Kardashian Rocks Skin-Tight Leopard Print Outfit On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s curves are out of control in her latest set of social media pictures.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share some new photos of herself with her daughter, True Thompson.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen rocking a skin-tight, leopard print bodysuit. The ensemble hugged all of Khloe’s curves, and flaunted her tiny waist, curvy booty, lean legs, toned arms, and ample bust.

Khloe had her long, blonde hair pulled back behind her head in the snaps, and also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a vivid red color on her plump lips.

Kardashian accessorized the look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings, black sneakers on her feet, some dark, oversize sunglasses, and a brown purse wrapped around her waist. She also wore a scarf around her head.

Meanwhile, little True wore an all-black outfit, which included a plain, short-sleeved t-shirt, matching shorts and dark sneakers. She also wore a bit of leopard print as she donned a head scarf that matched her mom’s outfit in the photos.

The duo snuggled up together for multiple snaps as they looked happy in front of the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, split earlier this year after the basketball player was busted cheating on her for the second time in the span of a year.

Shortly after the split, sources told Us Weekly that Kardashian was getting upset by the lack of time that Thompson was spending with little True.

Loading...

“Khloe is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life. Khloe understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her,'” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, People reports that Kardashian wants Thompson to apart of his daughter’s life and has no desire to shut him out despite their messy break up.

“Khloe has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life. He is her father and Khloe is much bigger than that. They communicate about True of course, but they aren’t getting back together,” an insider stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her little girl by following the reality star on Instagram.