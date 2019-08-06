WWE News: Roman Reigns Shoots Back At Jon Moxley, Speaks On AEW Not Being Competition For WWE

The former members of The Shield aren't nearly as close as they once were.

When Dean Ambrose left WWE for a break or whatever anyone thought it was, there were many who thought he would simply return later on. After a couple of months, he turned back into Jon Moxley and ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling while speaking his mind on his former company. Now, another former stablemate of his in The Shield is telling his truths and he’s not overly happy with how things are being presented.

After signing with AEW, Moxley did a number of interviews in which he spoke negatively about WWE as a company, their creative team, and more. The Inquisitr reported that being friends outside of the ring is one thing, but Seth Rollins made sure that the world knew he didn’t agree with Moxley in regards to business.

Rollins has been very vocal in his support of WWE the last couple of months and he has every right to be proud of his employer. If someone speaks out against the company he’s happy to be a part of, he’s going to show his support and love for them as it is what he feels.

The same can now be said for Roman Reigns who was recently asked by ESPN about Ambrose/Moxley’s comments about WWE.

“I’ll tell you straight-up: I disagree with what [Dean] Ambrose said about the creative process. I love the guy. I love him to death. He’s my brother. And wrestling ain’t gonna stop that. On a personal level, me and that dude can hang out, have a beer or two and just talk. And even when we don’t talk, that’s just our relationship. When it comes down to it, creative-wise, that’s on you. Communication is communication.”

Like Rollins, Reigns also isn’t going to let anyone speak negatively about the promotion that pays him and pays him well.

WWE

Roman Reigns has been in the business of professional wrestling for a while now and he knows how things work. He hasn’t been around long enough, though, to see any kind of true competition come forth for WWE and he certainly doesn’t believe there is any now.

All Elite Wrestling first came into existence back in January and many already believe they will be able to stand up to WWE. With some big names signed to the roster, a weekly TV deal, and a lot of money to throw around, anything is possible but can it happen?

Reigns spoke with Sport1 and he doesn’t really feel as if it will ever happen with AEW.

“I think [Seth Rollins] is being generous in calling them competition. I don’t want to get too deep into this […] It’s easy to complain and to say this and this on paper, but when it’s time to go out there and actually do it: Nobody will do it like WWE. Period.”

Roman Reigns is a true WWE guy and he will be for as long as he’s employed by the company, but as we’ve seen, some stay true even after that. All Elite Wrestling is very likely going to be a promotion that makes some waves and creates some noise, but can they be competition for Vince McMahon’s company? Only time will tell if that ends up being the case, but it’s going to be a fun ride for wrestling fans all the same.