Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope Wear Crop Tops In New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is currently enjoying her time in Italy with her kids and friends, and she’s been documenting the vacation on social media.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a set of photos of herself and her daughter, Penelope, as they both wore crop tops while enjoying a night out.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting in a chair at an outdoor restaurant as she sipped a drink. Kourtney wore a sexy crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned abs, and flat belly. She paired the top with some high-waisted jeans and blue heels.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kourt added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Penelope sat next to her mother while eating an ice cream cone. She wore a pair of denim shorts and a light blue crop top. She had her brown hair parted down the middle and wore a pair of sandals.

In the second photo, Penelope sits on Kourtney’s lap as they snuggle up for the sweet snapshot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some fans who have been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian’s family vacation to Italy have been complaining that her kids look bored and miserable in the photos.

In the comment section of one Daily Mail post, which featured Kourtney and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — getting ready to take a boat ride, some fans spoke out about the expression on the kids’ faces.

“Her children always look so miserable,” one of the site’s readers stated in the comments.

Loading...

“And so does she,” another person agreed.

Another critic revealed that they were sad because Kourtney’s three children “should be having a ball on their summer vacation,” adding that it’s “a bit heartbreaking” they’re not getting to behave like children during their break from school.

The Inquisitr reports that Kardashian has also been called out for not putting life jackets on her children while they’re on boats riding around the ocean.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian fans can see more of the reality star’s life and her vacation by following her on her social media accounts.