Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Shocks Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 7 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will shock his ex-wife. He has just unraveled the mystery of Phoebe who is actually Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Hope will be shocked as she learns the details, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope recently learned that her daughter did not die during childbirth. After months of believing that Beth was dead, Liam told her that they had been lied to. While Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) pounded on the door, Liam explained that Phoebe was actually their daughter.

After an epic showdown with Thomas, Liam and Hope made their way to the cliff house to see Beth. The reunion was emotional, with both Hope and Liam crying as they realized that the truth had been staring them in the face all along. They bonded and cried with Beth who kept calling Hope, “Mama!” Hope said that it would be a new beginning for her, Liam and Beth. However, Liam will shock Hope as he tells her about the lies and deceit behind the adoption.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will tell her how Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) came to adopt their daughter. It all started when Hope lost consciousness at the clinic on Catalina Island. Dr. Reese Buckingham seized the opportunity to swap their child with a stillborn baby. He knew that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) would pay a hefty sum so that Steffy could adopt a sibling for Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Reese wanted to protect Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) from thugs who were threatening her life because of his gambling debts.

Liam will also share that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had only pretended to be the baby’s mother as a favor to her friend Reese. He will let Hope know that Thomas was blackmailing Flo because he did not want her to learn the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will be stunned as she realizes the extent of the deceit. She trusted Flo, and when she found out that they were related, she was excited and welcomed her into the family. She even found her a job at Forrester Creations. As for Thomas, she married him and cannot believe how he used and betrayed her.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.