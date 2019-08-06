Hoda Kotb Shares Rare Photos Of Daughter Haley Joy, Causing Heart Explosions On Social Media

Hoda Kotb’s most recent Instagram share has her fans grinning from ear to ear.

As many know, The Today Show host is currently on maternity leave from the show and has been since April after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine.

The mother of two has yet to announce when she will officially return to her hosting post on the show. However, in the interim, she has been delighting her fans with a number of adorable photos from her time off.

Over the past few weeks, Hoda and her family have been spending a lot of time at the beach and yesterday, Kotb wowed fans with an adorable new post.

In the first photo in the series of two, Hoda can be seen walking down a wooden boardwalk on her way to the beach. She rocks a pair of short daisy dukes and a plain white t-shirt, wearing her short locks pulled back in a low bun.

Just behind her, she pulls her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, in a blue buggy as the 2-year-old looks off to the side. The second image in the series gives fans a better glimpse at the adorable mother-daughter duo.

In the snapshot, the pair hang out on a sandy beach with the ocean just behind them. Little Haley looks as cute as can be in a wee tee and tiny pants, wearing her hair just like her mother’s for the shot. She looks down and playfully grabs the sand while Hoda stands over her adoringly.

In the caption of the image, her mom simply calls Haley her “heart,” using an emoji instead of the word.

In just a short time from when the photo went on her account, Kotb’s snap grabbed plenty of attention with more than 44,000 likes in addition to 515-plus comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over how sweet little Haley is, countless others commented on what a good mother Hoda appears to be. A few other followers simply chimed in to beg Hoda to return to work.

“You inspire me daily Hoda….life is so wonderful, even better with your spiritual energy,” one Instagram user raved.

“If I were you…..I would never go back to work again,” another fan wrote, including a few black heart emoji with the comment.

“For the love of God, just announce a date you are coming back before some people’s heads explode!,” another follower commented.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Hoda revealed what she has been working on a new book titled I Really Needed This Today during her time away from her regular job. According to the mother of two, the book is a collection of 365 curated quotes and stories meant to inspire.

The highly-anticipated book is scheduled debut in the middle of October.