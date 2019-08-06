Kailyn Lowry Told She’s Running Out Of Sperm Donors In ‘Back Together’ Birthday Pic With Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is receiving some interesting feedback to her latest Instagram update. The Teen Mom 2 star spent the weekend celebrating son Lux’s second birthday, with fans being treated to updates both via Kailyn’s permanent Instagram posts and her taking to the platform’s stories.

Earlier today, Kailyn updated her Instagram with a photo showing the weekend’s celebrations. The 27-year-old was seen holding her 2-year-old son, with Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, also present amid a crowd of other people. The moment appeared to be a happy one, with a table showing gifts and a birthday cake. Kailyn herself was smiling as she held Lux.

A caption from Kailyn mentioned being reunited, although it didn’t specify details. Fans were then encouraged to head to Kailyn’s bio, where a link to OK! magazine showed photos from the birthday bash.

Fans have been commenting. While celebrities will receive all sorts of responses to their posts – trolling ones often sink to the bottom of the comments section – it’s when the jabs are upvoted that fans get talking. A comment quickly came in referencing Kailyn’s status as a mother of three, alongside the fact that her three sons were fathered by different men.

“Sis you’re running out of sperm donors,” the user wrote.

Their comment racked up over 53 likes in the space of 50 minutes.

“Lol that’s what I am saying,” a fan replied.

Elsewhere, fans appeared angered by Kailyn’s caption. Many appeared to have clicked on the magazine article in the hope of something more solid – their words suggested disappointment at having landed on a set of photos with no confirmation of a relationship detailed.

“Don’t click the link, they were together for her son’s party. I hate when they do this,” one fan wrote with over 145 users agreeing.

Kailyn’s relationship history is somewhat complex. The blonde welcomed her first child in 2010 with then-boyfriend Jonathan “Jo” Rivera. The relationship proved short-lived. Kailyn became a mother for the second time in 2012, when she and then-husband Javi Marroquin welcomed Lincoln. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016. One year later, Kailyn gave birth to her third son Lux – as fans will know, the star’s youngest son was fathered by longtime friend, Chris Lopez.

When it comes to pregnancies, Kailyn has definitely been making headlines of late. At the end of July, Kailyn took to Instagram with a picture of herself and “it’s twins” as the caption. As The Inquisitr reported, the update was a “joke,” with fans being redirected to a magazine article that centered around babies (but didn’t confirm a pregnancy).

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.