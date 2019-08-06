‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Says She And Husband Are On ‘Different Sides As Far As Having Children’

Recently on Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, talked about the possibility of having more children. The mom-of-three seemed pretty sure she didn’t to have any more kids and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci asked her husband if he would be willing to get a vasectomy. Taylor didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea, though. Now, a new clip for Teen Mom OG posted by the shows Twitter account shows some tension between the couple as Maci points out the two aren’t on the same side when it comes to having more children.

In the clip, Maci and Taylor are in their car when Maci says, “At what point are we going to address that we are on different sides as far as having children?”

The clip doesn’t show Taylor’s response nor does it show anymore from Maci. However, as fans have watched on the past episodes, Maci and Taylor don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to having kids.

Maci has voiced her desire to not be on birth control. However, it isn’t because she wants to have more children, but rather because she suffers from PCOS and she wants to control it naturally. According to TooFab, Maci explained her thoughts to her husband on a past episode.

“My PCOS has been acting up a whole lot more… it’s like a handful of times a month,” she said.

Maci also stressed that she wanted to see what her PCOS “looks like” without being on birth control.

Taylor didn’t like the idea of a “permanent decision” and that is when Maci dropped a bombshell on her husband.

“I am 100 percent saying I do not want more biological children. Unless you want more children?”

Taylor explained he didn’t want to have a child right away but wasn’t sure if he would want to have more later. Maci even talked about the possibility of Taylor freezing his sperm and then getting a vasectomy, but he admitted he wasn’t “crazy” about the idea of a vasectomy. Now, it looks like the couple may revisit the conversation on the all-new episode.

Maci is the mom of three kids. She was introduced to viewers on her episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Since marrying Taylor McKinney, the two have had two children together, a son and a daughter.

Fans can tune in to an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday night on MTV.