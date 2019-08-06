Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Drops Jaws In Minuscule Leopard Print Bikini

Martha Hunt brought serious heat to Instagram this week with a sexy new beach snap that is sending the social media platform into a meltdown.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s page was shared on Tuesday, August 6, and has quickly gained considerable attention from her 3.1 million followers. The geotag on the post placed the 30-year-old at Hotel Esencia in Tulum, Mexico, where she has been staying for a relaxing vacation for the past few days.

In the snap, Martha enjoyed the shade of a tropical bungalow as she posed in the sand with the gorgeous shoreline behind her. However, it was the babe’s jaw-dropping bikini look that captivated the attention of her audience.

The bombshell sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty swimwear ensemble, which a tag on the snap indicated was from fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s popular line Inamorata. Her leopard print top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill over the tight knot that tied the two cups together, making for a seriously busty display as she sensually stared down the camera.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were hardly within eyesight in the photo due to their insanely tiny design. The sartorial number left the stunner’s famous curves and bronzed skin completely exposed, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind the scandalous display. Its thin, string waistband — the only part of the piece that could be seen — sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and to draw eyes to her rock hard abs that quickly took center stage in the shot.

Martha kept her look simple, opting not to add any accessories to her skimpy beach day look. Her dirty blonde hair was worn down in loose, beachy waves that were flipped over to one side of her head. The ‘do kept her tresses from covering up her makeup-free face that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped nearly 16,000 times in just one hour of going live to Instagram.

Meanwhile, the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

Loading...

Even Emily Ratajkowski noticed the model as she wore a piece from her swimsuit line, commenting “Omg!” followed by a slew of heart-eyed emoji on the shot.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Martha has flaunted her killer curves on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent photo from her vacation in the Bahamas captured the beauty showing off her flawless figure in a gold bikini in a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.