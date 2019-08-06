Amber Portwood Breaks Down During Therapy Session In All-New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Clip

Amber Portwood has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade, and according to a report from OK! Magazine, the mom of two recently started allowing MTV cameras to film her therapy sessions. Now, a new clip for next week’s episode shows Amber breaking down during a therapy session.

Amber’s clip is short, but it shows her crying and saying, “It felt like a ticking time bomb.”

It is unclear what she is referring to, though. It is also unclear when the therapy session was filmed.

Last month, fans were shocked to learn that Amber had been arrested for allegedly assaulting Andrew Glennon while he reportedly held their 1-year-old son, James. The arrest happened in the early morning hours of July 5. Following her arrest, Amber appeared in court at the end of July with MTV cameras there. For support, her Teen Mom OG co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd, were by Amber’s side. While a no-contact order remains in place between Amber and Andrew, the reality show star was granted supervised visits with her son.

Since her arrest, Amber has remained relatively quiet on social media. In recent weeks, she has started sharing a few things on Instagram, including a recent photo of herself in bed. In the photo, Amber is wearing a pink shirt and she has her hair tied up. She is smiling in the photo, and in the caption, she reveals that it is the first time she has slept in a bed in “over a month.”

Loading...

Over the weekend, she also shared a photo of herself with her oldest daughter who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. In the Instagram photo, Amber and her daughter are smiling, and Amber mentions in the caption that they are missing “one beautiful little man.”

Amber has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG for a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant when she and then-boyfriend Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a baby together. The couple’s relationship didn’t last and they eventually split. However, they continued to share their stories on Teen Mom OG. Amber met Andrew in 2017, and shortly after they revealed they were dating, they revealed they were expecting a baby together. Amber gave birth to her son in May 2018.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Teen Mom OG Monday night on MTV.