Toni Morrison’s Net Worth Estimated At $24 Million

Renowned author Toni Morrison passed away on Monday, and fans of the award-winning writer are reminiscing over the many novels she wrote and inspirational thoughts she shared with her fans over the years. Morrison’s work spans about five decades, and it appears that her net worth grew substantially as a result.

According to Express, Toni Morrison’s net worth as of her passing is estimated to be about $24 million.

Many of Toni’s most famous works were created in the 1980s and 1990s, including the book Beloved. As The Richest points out, that book won a Pulitzer Price in 1988. In 1993, Morrison received a Nobel Prize for Literature.

Morrison came from meager beginnings. She was born in Ohio in 1931 with the name of Chloe Wofford, and she was the second of four children. Toni attended Howard University and started writing fiction there. A short story she created during her time there was expanded to later become her first novel titled The Bluest Eye.

As The Inquisitr noted, Tony had two sons and she raised them as a single mother after divorcing her husband during her second pregnancy. She wrote with her sons playing around her, sometimes getting up at 4 a.m. to get in some writing before her children woke up each morning.

"…just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." ~Toni Morrison pic.twitter.com/rK682fXw1W — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 6, 2019

Toni received a degree from Howard University in 1953 and she attended Cornell University where she received a master of arts degree in 1955. Before her first book was released, she was a teacher for nearly a decade. Morrison also worked as an editor of textbooks and general circulation books before she started seeing her own works published.

Morrison is known in great part for her popular book Beloved, but she did not publish that until she was 56-years-old.

Loading...

The Celeb Worth ranks Morrison as the 38th richest author on their list. They note that her work as a professor in recent years along with the income from her many books combined for her financial success.

In addition to The Bluest Eye and Beloved, Morrison became known for novels such as Song of Solomon and Sula. She wrote some nonfiction, plays, and children’s books as well, and her work has been embraced by fans, celebrities, and even schools who use her novels in their teaching.

Toni Morrison reportedly died on Monday in New York after a short illness surrounded by family and friends. Many who knew her have taken to social media to share their love for the Beloved author, and her work will clear live on in the wake of her passing.