Jessica Alba Says She Gives ‘Zero F*cks’ About What Others Think About Her Body

Actress Jessica Alba has gained a sense of confidence and ambition over the years. Even more importantly, she has learned not to care so much about what other people think about her body.

The Sin City: A Dame to Kill For star talked about how uncertain she felt when she was younger and trying to make something of herself in Hollywood in an interview with InStyle magazine.

“Looking back, when I shot my first InStyle cover, I was insecure. I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn’t in order to be accepted,” the star said.

She said that at the time, when she was 27, 90 percent of what other people thought they knew about her came from magazine articles, interviews and gossip.

“I allowed other people’s ideas of who they thought I should be to define me. Who am I now? I give zero f*cks. I have three children. They’ve exploded my body, and I’m cool with it. And I know I’m smart. I don’t care what everybody else thinks.”

She it was the birth of her first two children that allowed her to embrace womanhood, and along with that, a newfound sense of who she was.

The Fantastic Four star also said that about this time in her life, she stopped allowing herself to be objectified through a male perspective. She explained that it was OK to be sexy, but these days she does it in her own way.

Alba, 38, also said that when she was on the cover of InStyle for the second time when she was 32, she came at it from a different perspective. She explained that had she been younger, she may have been obsessed with dieting and exercising to prepare for the photo. However, having just given birth seven months prior, she said she simply accepted her body the way it was.

The beauty also discussed how her career has changed over the years. She said having children pushed her to start her business, The Honest Company, which sells baby and beauty products as well as other consumer goods.

Happy Holidays folks -sending you ❤️-from our family to yours. pic.twitter.com/3QtzYIFroK — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) December 16, 2018

Alba said that even though she did not go to college, she knew she had what it took to own and operate a business. She spoke about how her determination helped her build the company into what the global company it is today.

When describing herself today, she said she was dorky, smart and independent.