Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Open Up About ‘Super Not Normal’ Adoption On New ‘Teen Mom OG’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were introduced to fans on 16 and Pregnant. On their Season 1 episode, the young couple made the difficult decision to place their daughter up for adoption. The couple, who has now been sharing their life on Teen Mom OG for a decade, opened up about the “super not normal” adoption on Monday night’s all-new episode.

According to Too Fab, Tyler opened up about the fact that the adoptive parents they chose for their daughter are different than they are, pointing out that the couple who adopted their daughter is “more reserved” than Catelynn and Tyler.

“We weren’t raised around that kind of lifestyle, so we’re like, that’s how these well-off people act,” Tyler said.

He added, “If we would have known what we know now, we might have been like, we want kinda people that are kinda just relaxed.”

“Our situation’s super not normal,” Tyler explained.

When the young couple met the couple who adopted their baby, no one imagined that the one-hour documentary would turn into a reality television show spanning the last decade.

Catelynn Lowell also opened up to explain that, while their daughter Novalee is aware of the situation, the couple does not go into “too much detail.” Nova is only 4-years-old as Catelynn cited, marking Nova’s young age as the reason for not explaining the situation in more detail.

Following the episode, a fan spoke out on Twitter and commended Catelynn and Tyler for their bravery. Tyler then responded to the commenter on Twitter.

“Thank you, this is PERFECT!!! I’m not here & participate in a reality show to please the masses with the “right” thing to do. I’m here & participate in a reality show to SHOW MY TRUTH & hopefully in doing so, help someone relate & not feel alone. I Appreciate you!!!”

After Catelynn and Tyler first appeared on Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant, the documentary style, one-hour special turned into the spin-off series, Teen Mom OG, which continued to follow the young couple as well as following Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and, at the time, Farrah Abraham. Back then, no one likely anticipated that the show would be on the air ten years later.

These days, the couple still share their story as viewers follow up with Catelynn and Tyler as well as their daughters, Novalee and newborn Vaeda.

Fans can tune into MTV on Monday nights to catch up with Catelynn and Tyler as well as the rest of the cast, including Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood as well as Cheyenne Floyd and guest mom Mackenzie McKee.