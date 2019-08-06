Khloe Kardashian Serves Serious Attitude In Latest Instagram Photo & Fans Think It’s Aimed At Tristan

Khloe Kardashian got sassy on social media this week, and her fans loved it.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself serving a serious look complete with side-eye.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen rocking a low-cut, black dress, which flaunted her ample cleavage. Khloe had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kardashian added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, pink eye shadow, and a pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Khloe also wore some dangling earrings to accessorize the look and seemed to be in a mood in the snap.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian joked that it was the face she made when she knew someone was lying to her but that she still wanted to look cute.

Of course, Khloe’s fans immediately began to write comments about Kardashian’s cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“So this is how you would look at Tristan all the time?” one wrote, with multiple other social media users asking the same question.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian last year while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

Khloe gave Tristan a second chance, but it seemed that things were never the same. Earlier this year, Kardashian and Thompson split after it was revealed that the basketball player had cheated yet again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe spoke out about her split during an interview on the Divorce Sucks! podcast, revealing that she tries to keep things positive for her daughter.

“She feels energy and I’m a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian stated.

“I know her dad is a great person and I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it,” Khloe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on her Instagram account.