British Instagram Model Tia Lineker Heats Up Instagram In Sizzling Bikini

Tia Lineker is making the best of the summer as she enjoys sun-filled days in Ibiza, snippets of which she feeds her Instagram fans almost daily. Earlier this week, the British model and Instagram influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her flawless physique on full display.

In the photo, the model the 20-year-old model and fashion blogger — who is also known for being the niece of former soccer player Gary Lineker — is kneeling on a patio lounge stretcher as she hangs out poolside. She is in a two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top featuring tropical patterns in pastel colors, as well as thin straps that go over her shoulders. The straps have crochet details on the sides, while the top also boasts a lower strap that hugs her torso, giving the piece a whimsical touch.

Tia teamed her bra with a matching bottom whose main part matches the pattern of the top while the side straps match the addition torso strap of the bikini top. Her bikini bottoms sit higher on her sides, helping accentuate the model’s wide hips while contrasting with her slender midsection. As Tia indicated via her caption and tag included with the photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from DEL MAAR Latin Swimwear.

The model accessorized her look with a silver watch and a pair of rectangular shades, whose gold frames match the color of her hoop earrings as well as bracelet. Despite the glasses, it is visible that Tia is looking straight at the camera as her lips are parted in a seductive way. The model is wearing her blonde highlighted hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Tia shared with her 204,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 8,300 likes and over 125 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and fashion blogger took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

Loading...

“Omg this swimsuit is EVERYYYTHIIIINNGGGGG,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Unrealllll my girl,” another fan chimed in, also including several heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“How unreal are you tho,” a third fan stated.