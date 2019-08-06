Britney Spears’ 2000 Throwback Photo With 12-Year-Old Zoe Kravitz Goes Viral

If Instagram loves anything, it’s a little throwback. The platform received it yesterday via Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravtiz and pop icon Britney Spears. With The Independent, the Daily Mail, and other media outlets reporting the update as driving fans nuts, it looks like the snap has officially gone viral.

The photo showed Kravitz at the age of 12. As The Independent reports, the image dates back to the year 2000, with Britney wearing the same outfit donned for her second studio album Oops!…I Did It Again. The image was, indeed, affording major throwback vibes. Thirty-seven-year-old Britney was looking markedly more youthful, although fans would likely argue that the mother of two has retained her young feel.

The sweet picture was a blurry one, but it still ticked boxes for seeing a major music face enjoy a hug with a now-famous actress. Britney was rocking a brown-colored crop top with matching pants, while a young Zoe wore a strappy dress in silver.

A simple caption from Zoe pointed towards the “[importance]” of the shared moment.

The Independent wasn’t wrong in relating fan reactions as “[causing] a stir.” The image currently sits at over 380,000 likes. Celebrity likes came in from singer Miley Cyrus, model Hailey Bieber, actress Lindsay Lohan, plus America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.

Comments also seemed to be giving the snap the thumbs-up. Designer Alexander Wang personally responded, with his comment racking up over 517 likes.

“I can’t believe you have kept this from me all the years we have known each other…WOW”

Musician Samantha Urbani also received upvotes for her words.

“IT’S HER ACTUAL ALBUM COVER SHOOT STFU,” she wrote with over 483 likes backing the comment.

Many other comments came in with praise. While one fan wanted to see the image put on a shirt, another pointed towards the photo having “power.”

Loading...

When it comes to joint celebrity social media images, Instagram is catered to. The platform has recently seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ star Kim and supermodel Emily Ratajowski appearing together. Likewise, Miley Cyrus and singer Dua Lipa. It’s when the images are throwbacks though, that fans really seem to lose their minds.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has appeared with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in just this way. Of course, a joint celebrity throwback photo can always be relied on from the Kardashian-Jenners, with the sisters frequently sharing their former days. As The Inquisitr reports, supermodel Kendall Jenner recently shared a throwback snap of her mother Kris, although the photo wasn’t a joint one.

Fans wishing to see more of Britney or Zoe should follow their social media accounts.