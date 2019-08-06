Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio Says Donald Trump Has ‘No Heart Whatsoever’

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio expressed her belief that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants is fueling white supremacy. She also spoke about his speech on Monday that addressed the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“You think he’s going to start recognizing the fact that white supremacist terrorism exists?” she asked. “Especially when it’s connected to his hateful speech, it won’t happen.”

“He [Trump] can give a statement like he did, which showed absolutely no heart whatsoever, and then go out there at his next rally and rally everybody up, where he does show emotion.”

Percio also suggested that Trump will not do anything about white supremacy. She said the burden will fall to elected officials at the state level.

Trump used his Monday speech to condemn white supremacy, racism and bigotry, per The Inquisitr.

He also proposed his plans to address these problems, which include identifying warning signs of mass shooters with the help of social media companies, cracking down on violent video games and preventing firearm access for individuals that pose a grave risk.

BBC reports that El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius allegedly posted a manifesto on 8chan before the attack. In addition, the New Zealand and California mass murderers did the same, which is why Trump wants to connect with social media companies to attempt to catch warning signs. However, it’s unclear what tools will be developed for early detection and how effective those tools will be.

Trump’s plan to crack down on violent video games has been criticized. Many point to the research, which suggests there is no connection between video games and real-world violence.

“The idea that violent video games drive real-world aggression is a popular one, but it hasn’t tested very well over time,” said Andrew Przybylski, who spearheaded a Royal Society Open Science study, considered to be the most comprehensive study on the subject.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Trump wants to address gun violence by expanding state laws that prevent people in crisis from purchasing or possessing a firearm. Also known as extreme risk protection orders, these laws act to prevent people that exhibit warning signs of violence from obtaining guns. Although these laws have gained support from gun control groups, others question their effectiveness at curbing gun violence.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has also cautioned Trump against blaming mass shootings on mental illness. The organization believes this move will increase the stigma about people who are struggling with these disorders.