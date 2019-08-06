Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Lace Lingerie

Georgia Gibbs recently flew to the Bahamas for an intensely sexy photo shoot, and she wants her Instagram fans to take a sneak peek at the work. On Tuesday, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she leaves little to the imagination in a sheer lingerie set bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo, Gibbs is sitting in a bedroom with both of her legs up as she rocks a fiery red two-piece underwear set. The ensemble consists of a fancy bra with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders as well as an underwire structure that helps accentuate Gibbs’ curvy assets.

The bra’s lace fabric exposes quite a bit of skin, while the bra’s cups offer darker details and textures covering the breasts that help keep the photo censored for the social media app.

The 24-year-old blonde bombshell teamed her bra with a matching scarlet bottom. Thin straps sit high on her sides, helping to highlight her hips while putting her incredibly toned abs on full display. According to a tag and the caption included with the post, her lingerie set is by Lounge Underwear.

The model is leaning slightly backwards with both of her knees pulled in. This particular pose puts her derriere on full display while highlighting her abs, which are engaged while in this position.

In the shot, the model is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her blonde tresses swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. Gibbs is rocking a gorgeous brown smokey eye, which matches the bronzer that helps highlight the model’s sun-kissed complexion while showcasing the fierce structure of her face, particularly her cheekbones.

The post, which Gibbs shared with her 663,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,600 likes and upwards of 85 comments within just half an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for the model.

“Such a babe!” one fan wrote, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Love the lingerie! Gorgeous!” another fan chimed in.

“Awesomeness red looks good on you,” a third fan raved about Georgia Gibbs while following the message with a heart eyes emoji.