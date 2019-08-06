Mackenzie Edwards Shares New Rare Photo Of Her Son And He Looks Just Like His ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards

Since announcing her second pregnancy with husband Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Edwards has stayed relatively quiet on social media. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a new photo of herself with her and Ryan’s son, Jagger.

In the photo, Mackenzie is holding her son and they both look at the camera. Jagger looks a lot like Ryan in the pic.

Mackenzie gave birth to Jagger in October 2018. In July 2019, Mackenzie posted a photo of an ultrasound to Instagram and revealed that “baby girl Edwards” is due in January 2020. This will be the first daughter for both Mackenzie and Ryan. Mackenzie has a son from a previous relationship, and Ryan also has a son from a previous relationship.

According to a past report from Radar Online, a source revealed that the pregnancy was reportedly a “shock” to both Mackenzie and Ryan who conceived shortly after Ryan was released from jail.

“It wasn’t planned. She didn’t find out until a month ago. This happened right after he got out! She thought she was late because of dealing with everything and then Ryan coming home and stressing out.”

After taking a test, Mackenzie found out she was pregnant.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie recently shared a rare family photo to Instagram. The photo included Mackenzie, Ryan, and their three boys standing on a beach. With the photo, Mackenzie admitted she had a fever and that her youngest son wouldn’t look at the camera, but she explained that the photo represented “real life.”

Mackenzie appears on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG alongside her husband. However, Ryan’s story has been shared on the show for nearly a decade. He was introduced to audiences on Maci Bookout’s episode of 16 and Pregnant. Maci then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG and Ryan continued to film as well.

Mackenzie and Ryan married in May 2017, and since their marriage, the two have shared their story on the hit reality television show. The couple later had a second wedding ceremony at a church along with a reception in November of 2017.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon—we knew from day one this was going to be it,” Mackenzie told E! News at the time.

Fans can tune in for all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.