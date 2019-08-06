Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun Spreads Legs & Spills Out Of Undersized Bikini Top

Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun sent her 5.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy when she kicked off the week by sharing two sizzling snapshots of herself.

The Instagram post contained two photos, with the first featuring Nikita sitting with her legs spread open wide as she rocked a snug pair of vibrant pants containing two shades of pink that gave off a very tie-dye feel with black tiger stripes on top. The flattering bottoms were paired with a matching undersized bikini top featuring the same design. The tiny bikini top covered little more than her nipples as her busty bosom spilled out of the small cups from every direction.

Rocking thick black eye make-up, Nikita opted for a softer light brown lip color that very nearly blended into her creamy caramel complexion.

Her neon green locks were styled and layered in loose waves as they flowed down her body and around her chest in a way that left her curvaceous upper half completely exposed to the camera.

The young social media influencer had her hands provocatively placed on each knee as she seductively gazed into the camera.

The second racy snapshot featured an equally provocative pose as Nikita rocked the same sexy ensemble while getting up on her knees and placing her hands on her thighs.

Oozing sex appeal, Dragun put the racy snap over the top by tilting her head up just a bit and pursing her lips just enough to show a hint of her pearly white teeth.

Sitting and kneeling on light blue leather cushions in both the first and second snapshot, the breathtaking bombshell positioned herself in front of a wall containing a gorgeous illustration of large curled leaves featuring a blue palette.

The assortment of blue in the background just allowed Nikita to shine brighter with her vibrant pink ensemble and green hair.

In just 24 hours, the incredible snapshots were showered with over 700,000 likes and over 13,000 comments.

According to the caption of her post, she’d been “enjoying this hot girl summer” by drinking watermelon shots and tequila.

“Anyways i demand that u take time to enjoy urself this summer! worry less, twerk more,” she penned toward the end of her caption as she encouraged her massive following to get out and do the same.

Overwhelmed by her beauty, many of her followers left the usual array of heart, fire, and eye emoji in the comments. Many even flooded the comments with watermelon emoji out of support of her summertime drinks.

While the majority of those who commented had nothing but love and support for Nikita, there were a few Instagram users who asked her to “close her legs.”

The racy snapshot comes just days after Nikita took to Instagram to announce she’d recently landed on the cover of an issue of Gay Times.