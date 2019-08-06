Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Tiny Latex Dress

Larsa Pippen is wowing her social media followers yet again in her latest skimpy little ensemble.

On Tuesday, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a brand new picture of herself flaunting her flawless figure in a tight, two-piece outfit.

In the sexy snapshot, the former reality TV star is seen sporting a skintight, pastel blue latex top-and-skirt combo. The top was very low-cut and flaunted Pippen’s ample cleavage for all to see.

The bottom of the skirt also put Larsa’s curvy backside, tiny waist, and toned abs on full display.

Pippen had her long, sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight, sleek strands that fell down her back and cascaded around her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Larsa added pink eye shadow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage, including trees, bushes, and tall shrubs can be seen. A statue also sits to the side of Larsa for the sexy snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been showing off a lot of racy looks on her social media as of late, which could be because she’s newly single.

The model and her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced their split last year. Following the divorce filing, Larsa released a heartfelt statement about the end of her marriage, revealing that she and Scottie would always keep their four children — Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr. — as their main focus.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie at the time.

Fans can keep up with Larsa Pippen’s busy life as well as see her sexy photos by following her on her social media accounts.