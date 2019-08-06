Kim Kardashian’s See-Through Dress Trashed As Mexican Dinner Pics Bomb

Kim Kardashian has fallen under fire. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed last night as she headed to a Mexican restaurant with husband Kanye West. The KKW Beauty founder and rapper were snapped by the Daily Mail as they hit up La Plata eatery in Agoura Hills, California.

Fans would likely argue that Kim looked great. The 38-year-old was flaunting her curves in a strappy and snakeskin minidress, with sheer chest and arm paneling. Kim wasn’t showing her trademark cleavage, but the see-through material was offering a reminder of her taut upper body. The dress’s short design likewise flashed the star’s toned and bronzed legs. Kim accessorized her look with statement shades and a clutch purse matching her dress. Kanye, meanwhile, looked casual in white sweats and boots from his Yeezy apparel line.

It looks like viewers to the Daily Mail‘s images have been giving Kim’s look of the night the thumbs-down.

“Why the heck is she wearing sunglasses?” was the second most-upvoted comment.

Meanwhile, the first seemed hurtful: it called the star “old.”

“She’s overdressed and he’s underdressed. Tacky couple” was a popular response.

Many upvoted comments appeared unnecessarily cruel, with viewers remarking on Kim’s weight. Kim found herself called “huge” by several users, although fans would likely agree that the star’s super-fit and toned frame is far from overweight.

Comments also came in regarding Kanye. The Ye rapper is known for his super-casual and deconstructed looks – those familiar with West’s Yeezy clothing line will know that the style is somewhat unique, although it does garner positive reviews over in the fashion world.

“What the hells he come dressed as?? a bin man?” one user asked.

The 42-year-old was also told that he looked intoxicated. While the comment was an isolated one, it did garner upvotes.

Elsewhere, Kim was criticized for her choice of footwear: the mother of four was wearing a silvery pair of flip-flops that matched hues from her dress.

“This HID E OUS flip flop trend beds to d i e already. My god I remember these trying to make it in 2003. They were awful then and they’re awful now,” the user stated.

Overall, it did seem that Kim was being trashed. While the makeup mogul will find herself slammed for allegedly editing her social media images or applying makeup to 6-year-old daughter North, this set of comments seemed to be giving Kim a hard time for just about everything. Fortunately, not all responses were negative, although remarks giving Kim the thumbs-up for her style were amid the least-upvoted comments.

