Lais Ribeiro Rocks Harness, Lowers Bikini Bottom In Racy Video For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Lais Ribeiro stunned her legion of fans earlier this year with her spread in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which came out in May, and snippets from her shoot continue to turn head when they resurface on Instagram. That is what happened on Tuesday when the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video in which the model is seen striking different poses in a swimsuit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the clip, Lais is seen standing on a rocky terrain by the ocean as she rocks a sizzling two-piece swimsuit that consists of a metallic top featuring a halter neckline, though the piece has no fabric at all over her chest, creating a harness-like top. The bikini top simply offers a decorative metal structure that ties around her waist and neck, connecting through a thin white fabric that cuts through her sternum and leaves the model’s chest fully uncovered. Lais, however, is using her left hand to cover her breasts and censor the video. According to Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit, the harness Lais is wearing is by Giuseppe Zanotti.

The model teamed her metal harness with a matching white bikini bottom whose thin straps sit low on Lais’ sides, putting her full, wide hips on full display and showcasing her toned abs. Spicing things up, Lais lowers the right string on her side way low, in a movement that is bound to set pulses racing.

Through the video, Lais is seen striking different poses for the camera. As the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit previously mentioned noted, Lais was shot by photographer James Macari in Costa Rica earlier this year. Lais is wearing her raven tresses down in large, loose waves as her hair flies about with the wind, giving the shot a gorgeous wild feel.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit shared with its more than 2 million Instagram followers — had been viewed nearly 40,000 times, garnering over 5,000 likes and almost 50 comments within just an hour of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the issue — and of the Victoria’s Secret Angel — flocked to the comments section to praise Lais’ beauty and shoot.

“This is so hot,” Lais’ fellow model Nina Agdal raved.

“OKKKK speechless,” a user chimed in, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Tan lines [eyes emoji] go sis,” a third fan added, following the message with a series of clapping hands emoji.