Erin Willerton Smolders In Sexy Shot While Vacationing In Spain

Erin Willerton sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday’s Instagram when she shared a sexy snap. She was wearing a bikini as she posed on a yacht.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model wore a Louis Vuitton triangle bikini as she was seated on the deck. She sat with her legs spread, crisscross style, while looking at the exotic scenery around her.

Sitting up straight, the beauty’s stunning body was on full display. Her ample chest was prominently viewed. So were her tight abs.

Willerton wore her long, dark hair pulled back. She added a wide headband and sported a pair of sunglasses. Her skin had a rich, summer glow that only enhanced her beauty.

The geotag for the photo said the British model was basking in the sun somewhere off the shores of Altea, Spain.

“You are just so incredibly beautiful and stunning without even trying,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful so sexy…amazing.!!!” wrote another.

Last year was Willerton’s first year to appear in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine, she said the experience had changed her life — especially in the area of self-confidence.

“I feel as though I have really found what makes me happy and ignited a confidence that I had lost somewhere in my teen years,” she said.

She certainly looked confident in Tuesday’s snap.

Willerton is more than a pretty woman. She recently received a degree in philosophy, and spoke a little about that in the interview. When asked how she planned to use her degree, she said that her dissertation covered the lack of diversity among teachers and writers in the field of philosophy.

“I would love to be a model/female philosopher. There’s much to say epistemically about what some people expect models to have to say in the world of philosophy, I would love to prove some of them wrong,” she said.

Interestingly, Willerton did not belong to a modeling agency before posing for the magazine. She said the fact that Sports Illustrated offered an open casting call for models gave people like her a chance. She also commented that her sister saw that the brand had made a casting call on Facebook and so she decided to take a risk and go for it. That decision and that period of time turned out to be the best week of her life.

“It just shows that any woman from any place or background can achieve anything if they just put themselves out there!” she said.