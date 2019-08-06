‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams And Fiance Dennis McKinley Are Reportedly Back Together

The couple split soon after their daughter's birth earlier this year.

After reportedly splitting a month and a half ago, Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, are said to be back on.

Amid filming on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a source has confirmed that the couple is back together after Williams was spotted wearing her engagement ring again.

On August 5, Us Weekly magazine confirmed Williams was wearing the ring during their recent interview with her and said she also just brought McKinley with her on a group trip with her costars.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Williams and McKinley first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in June 2018, and just three months later, they revealed Williams was pregnant with their first child. At the time of Williams’ pregnancy reveal, rumors began swirling in regard to an engagement after she was seen showing off a stunning diamond on her left hand. However, it wasn’t until September 2018 that the couple confirmed the news.

While many of Williams’ costars voiced their concerns over McKinley’s past, Williams ignored all red flags and chose to focus on their future. Then, in May, just two months after welcoming daughter Pilar, she temporarily unfollowed McKinley on Instagram amid rumors of potential infidelity, which McKinley denied.

The following month, Williams further fueled split rumors when she and Pilar vacationed in Florida without McKinley over Father’s Day weekend. Then, days later, after a relative confirmed the couple’s split, McKinley shared a sweet message to Williams on Instagram for her birthday.

Williams also honored McKinley on his birthday by sharing a series of photos of him on her Instagram page.

In 2017, during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Williams described herself as a “hopeless romantic.”

“People have seen that through the seasons,” she said at the time. “I’ve lived my life on television like any other girl. You know, we date someone, it doesn’t work out. You put your all into it, it doesn’t work out. It’s happened to me right in front of everyone’s eyes. … So I could be a believer, it just depends.”

While Williams and McKinley haven’t yet confirmed their relationship and engagement are back on, fans are sure to see more of what’s been happening between them when the The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo TV later this year for its 12th season.

A premiere date for Season 12 of the reality show has not yet been set.