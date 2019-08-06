Mackenzie McKee Reveals Hardest Scene To Film For ‘Teen Mom OG’

On Monday night, Mackenzie McKee made her Teen Mom OG debut as a guest mom. Her storyline was gripping and focused on her confronting her husband about possible cheating and breaking down when talking about her mom’s cancer. Mackenzie has been open about her mom’s illness, but watching Mackenzie talk with her mom about a new chemotherapy treatment had Mackenzie in tears. On social media Monday night, Mackenzie revealed that it was the hardest scene for her to film.

After Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, opened up about cancer treatments, Mackenzie broke down.

“I just want to see you get better. That’s all I want, and if it doesn’t happen I’m gonna get really mad,” Mackenzie said according to Us Weekly.

“It’s like all my siblings were this perfect cup of glass and I was a cup of glass that was shattered, and you were the glue that was holding it all together. When that glue melts, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Mackenzie shared a clip of the scene on Twitter and wrote, “These past 17 months have put us all in such a dark place. God is our strength.”

Fans reached to the mom of three and commended her for her strength. That is when Mackenzie revealed just how hard it was for her to film that scene with her mom.

“Hardest scene I’ve ever had to film,” she tweeted.

Mackenzie McKee isn’t a stranger to filming for MTV. She appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and Josh found out they were expecting a baby together. The couple’s story was then featured on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. The show lasted for only one season, but Mackenzie maintained a strong social media presence. There were rumors that she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 at one point, but it was her Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus who eventually got the spot. After that, Mackenzie filmed a one-hour special for MTV in which cameras caught up with her and her life. It was earlier this year that rumors began to circulate that Mackenzie would be joining the OG family. Currently, she is a “guest mom,” but rumors suggest she could be added to the cast full time next season.

For now, fans can catch up with Mackenzie McKee and her family as well as the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast Monday nights on MTV.