‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, August 6: Liam & Thomas Fight On The Rooftop

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 6 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) telling Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that their daughter is alive. As Thomas Forrester pounded on the door, Liam warned Hope, “Don’t listen to him. Don’t listen to him ever again – Thomas knew!”

Just as Liam asked Hope to come with him to the cliff house to see Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), Thomas broke down the door. Liam and Thomas got into a physical altercation. Thomas punched Liam and he fell on the floor. The designer then pulled Hope out of the room. He dragged her up to the helipad on top of the Forrester Creations building. Thomas told Hope that he could not lose her again. However, Hope did not want to go with him.

Liam appeared on the scene and the two men started fighting again. This time, Liam tried to force Thomas to confess that he knew about Beth. But the designer escaped his headlock. Liam and Hope were left on the rooftop. Liam wanted to go and see Beth, who was Phoebe. Liam and Hope laughed and cried as they reveled in the news that Beth did not die during childbirth, and she was alive.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam and Hope cry tears of joy, a family reunited. pic.twitter.com/1pmaPSDZwP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 6, 2019

At the beach house, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) tried to justify her actions. She told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she did not initially know what she was getting into. By the time she realized what was going on, she was already a part of Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) crime. She cried while begging Wyatt to forgive her. Flo claimed that she was still the same person that he had fallen in love with.

However, Wyatt could not reconcile the woman that he thought he knew with the Flo standing in front of him. He pointed out that she let the lies continue for months. Wyatt opined that if she had come forward of her own accord, she would have been a hero. Flo told him that she was afraid that she would lose him. However, Flo was glad that Hope and Beth would be reunited again.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told her father that Liam believed that Phoebe was Beth. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also did not think that it was possible. She held the baby in her arms and told “Phoebe” that she was her mommy and that they belonged together. Ridge felt that there would be a rational explanation for the mix-up on the birth certificate. Steffy told her father that her stomach was in knots. She seemed very concerned that Liam could be right about her daughter.

