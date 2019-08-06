Kourtney Kardashian’s Gelateria Pic Has Instagram Asking Who The Mystery Man Is

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be keeping her fans on their toes. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently vacationing in Portofino, Italy. The paparazzi has been hot on the 40-year-old’s heels, although Kourtney appears to have been equally happy to share snaps of her trip herself.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to Instagram with a photo-heavy update sharing eight pictures. They showed a gelateria setting, plenty of treats, plus daughter Penelope and son Mason. Also included in the images was a young man wearing shades. The photo showed the male sitting on a roadside bench with Kourtney and a gelato-licking Penelope in the background.

It looks like fans are probing Kourtney over the photographed male.

“Who’s that dude lately?” was a popular comment.

“Who is the man in the pic? Very handsome,” another wrote with users agreeing.

“Who is this dude???” was another query.

Fans will know that Kourtney has spent time with close friend Simon Huck during her travels, but the image didn’t appear to show Huck. While not all comments left to Kourtney’s post appeared to be pushing for the man’s identity, many saw fans question what’s going on. One fan seemed particularly excited.

“Nothing would excitement [sic] me more than that guy being her new bf,” they wrote.

Those familiar with Kourtney’s current vacation will know that she was photographed with two men as she enjoyed a makeshift poolside photoshoot at the end of July. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the Poosh CEO looking relaxed with daughter Penelope sunning herself on a lounger and Kourtney herself posing as two men snapped her with their smartphones.

Kourtney is living the single life right now. The star split from baby daddy Scott Disick in 2015, although the couple very much remains in one another’s lives. Together, they are co-parenting 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. Kourtney has dated since her breakup with Disick, although her relationships with model Younes Bendjima and model/actor Luka Sabbat didn’t last.

Comments left to Kourtney’s update today did mention Scott, although these mostly seemed to see fans remarking on son Mason’s resemblance to his father. Likewise mentioned was Penelope looking stylish and how great Kourtney looked in her crop top outfit.

Kourtney’s travels have proven high-profile of late. The star has visited Corsica, France, alongside Italian destinations including Sardinia, although she has since moved onto Portofino. Kourtney’s social media updates from her travels have largely proven popular.

