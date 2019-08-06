‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reveals Huge Changes Ahead Of Season 28

Dancing With the Stars revealed some huge changes ahead of Season 28 of the popular ABC reality competition dance series to Deadline.

The source spoke to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke about what fans can expect for the show’s September debut.

“The producers were just in last week talking about the casting and the creative evolution. It’s all very exciting. It won’t be major format changes, just tweaking and tinkering… the show’s been on so long and it’s been so successful elsewhere, I think they’ve done quite an impressive job of looking at what works,” she said to the entertainment and industry news site of what fans can expect from the series moving forward.

“I’m quite excited about the casting they’ve put together. It’s not done, but the names that I have heard [are impressive]. I think it’s going to be a big season.”

The show has not yet announced the celebrities who will be competing on the reality dance series which debuted in 2005.

One major spoiler for the upcoming season was dropped by show host Tom Bergeron on Twitter in July. He revealed that fans would see the return of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli but not their iconic “10” paddles which, up until now, have been used by the trio to award their score decisions to the celebrity competitors and their dance pros.

Bergeron was tight-lipped about what that change would mean regarding how the dancers will be scored going forward during the upcoming season.

Dancing With the Stars came under fire and fans forced the show to make some big changes after the win of radio personality Bobby Bones in Season 27 of the series. Fans were outraged that many of the more talented celebrity dancers such as Evanna Lynch and Milo Manheim were passed over in favor of Bones, who had a lot of personality, but little dance skills.

Many viewers threatened to boycott the series if a change was not made in voting for the series.

Burke is hopeful that the adjustments made to the series will allow it to continue as a vital part of the ABC fall lineup for years to come.

Another big change will be in the frequency of the show. Instead of its usual twice-a-year air date, the show will now reportedly only air once a year. In seasons past, fans of DWTS were treated to a fall and a spring season. Now it appears that the show will only air in the fall, but perhaps will have a longer season. The duration of the season, which usually ended right before Thanksgiving, has not yet been announced.

Just had first meeting re: Season 28 of @DancingABC. Major takeaway; we hear you #DWTS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 4, 2019

Dancing With the Stars will debut Season 28 on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.