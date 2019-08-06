Kourtney Kardashian Slammed Over Sparkly Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her toned bikini body yet again as she continues on her lengthy Italian vacation with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi again this week as she donned a sparkling strapless bikini with matching high-waisted thong bottoms.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped as she and her family and friends were getting ready to canoe. Kourt had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head. She wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a glossy nude lip.

Kardashian accessorized her beach look with a pair of trendy sunglasses and some small diamond earrings. Later, she was seen slipping into a life vest for her own safety as she headed out in the boat.

While many of Kardashian’s fans left comments about how great she looks, it seems that not everyone loved Kourtney’s sparkling bikini look. Some readers took the comment section of the post to share their opinions about Kardashian.

“Time to rethink the swimsuit if all you do is constantly tug and pull at it,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“Uncomfortable looking bikini bottom!” a second critic agreed.

“Too short-waisted for that bikini. She seems to be under the illusion that she’s 5’9 and flawless,” one person said, slamming Kourtney’s short stature.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian invited her friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella along on her vacation. However, she didn’t invite her baby daddy, Scott Disick, who has accompanied her and the kids on multiple vacations in the past although the couple have been split up for years.

Recently, Scott’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, has also started to come along on the family trips. During one episode of KUTWK, Kourt revealed that she had a great time on vacation with Scott and Sofia. The Inquisitr reports that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, then became worried about the situation.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario, Jenner stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s vacation photos by following the reality star on social media.