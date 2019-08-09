Ana Cheri Drives Fans Wild With Sexy ‘Snack’ Shot

Ana Cheri turned up the heat on Instagram Tuesday with a photo in which she flaunted her insane figure.

In the snap, Cheri was wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress that hugged every inch of her body. The shimmery bronze ensemble featured a plunging neckline that showed of the beauty’s voluptuous chest. Bending slightly forward, Cheri closed her eyes and turned her head to the side for the sultry shot. The dress cinched around Cheri’s waist, calling the eye to her hourglass shape. Also on display were Cheri’s toned thighs. Her makeup was flawless with a bronzed eyes, contoured cheeks and a red color on her lips. The fitness model accessorized the look with gold dainty necklaces and a barrette in her hair. Standing outside near a wall, the sun glowed on Cheri’s skin, giving the shot an extra dose of sex appeal.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri said she was looking like a snack and referenced that she looked like a churro. Her fans loved the photo. In fact, it snagged over 20,000 likes and over 200 comments within 30 minutes of going live. Needless to say, her fans had plenty to say about it.

“Best looking churro I’ve seen in a long time” one fan wrote.

“Hottest churro ever seen,” said another.

“I’ve never seen a churro that hot or beautiful before. Absolutely stunning ma’am,” one follower wrote.

Other fans were quick to point out how Cheri seemed to glow in the snap.

“Wow that glow,” one fan said.

“ur body truelyyy glowss u r one of the magnificent creatures living on this planet,” wrote another.

Other fans commented on how pretty Cheri looked.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower said.

“very gorgeous and beautiful woman and gorgeous in dress,” said another.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

Cheri definitely knows how to get her fans excited. The fitness model has amassed 12.5 million followers, and she seems to know what they like to see. Most of her shots show more skin, and this summer, Cheri has delighted her followers with dozens of bikini shots.

The beauty has also showcased her fabulous shape in sexy lingerie, whither fans also love.

One thing seems clear — Cheri makes just about anything she wears look good.

Many of Cheri’s fans might be disappointed to know that she is married. Last month, she recently celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Ben Moreland. in a recent post, she said that they have been together for 13 years and happily married for seven of them.