Gwyneth Paltrow And Husband Brad Falchuk Finally Moving In Together After Nearly One Year Of Marriage

The pair have been living separately since tying the knot last September.

Many aspects of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle have come across as somewhat confusing to fans, but nothing raised eyebrows more than when she admitted earlier this year that she and husband Brad Falchuk were not yet living together. Now, nearly one year after exchanging their vows, People has reported that the Goop founder and her man are finally taking the big step.

The 46-year-old revealed the news in a new interview with InStyle for the publication’s 25th anniversary issue.

“We took a year to let everybody take it in and let the dust settle,” she explained to the news outlet of their decision. “And now we’re moving in together this month.”

The pair first met when Gwyneth appeared on Falchuk’s hit show Glee, and dated for more than three years before tying the knot last September. She previously explained that in the months since their union, Brad was only staying with her four nights a week, and would stay at his own place when his two children were with him.

While the living situation was no doubt uncommon, the Avengers star admitted that many of her pals — as well as her intimacy coach — were very much on board with it.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and that we shouldn’t change a thing,” she told The Sunday Times.

Clearly, things are going well for the couple in order for the to take such a big step in their marriage, and Gwyneth proved that by showering her new husband with praise when she spoke with InStyle.

“I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways,” she gushed. “I really like being married. It’s fun.”

This, however, is not Gwyneth’s first time with a ring on her finger. The actress was married to Coldplay front man Chris Martin from 2003 to 2014. The exes share two children — 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses — and are still very much apart of each others lives. In fact, the musician even joined Gwyneth and Brad, as well as their respective children, on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Chris and Gwyneth have proved to be friendly exes a number of other times since their split as well. As People previously noted, the rocker and his long time girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, spent Thanksgiving with Gwyneth and their children, while a post to the actress’s Instagram account around Christmas time revealed that she still hung a stocking for her former husband. She also gave Chris a special birthday shout out on social media back in March.