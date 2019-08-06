Donald Trump Attacks Barack Obama, Claims To Be ‘Least Racist Person’

Donald Trump attacked Barack Obama on Tuesday morning, calling out the former president for a statement he made on the weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Trump tweeted quotes from Fox News and asserted once again that he is “the least racist person” in the world.

According to The Guardian, the president took to Twitter early Tuesday to defend himself against a statement made by Obama.

“‘Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres,'” Trump quoted on Twitter.

He then went on to defend himself against charges of racism in a second tweet.

“‘It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.’ And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!” he concluded.

On Monday, Obama strongly condemned the violence in Texas and Ohio, calling on Americans to reject any language from leaders that “feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.” CNN reports that while the former president didn’t name Trump directly, his statement was largely taken to be directed at the current president’s language.

Trump has often described immigrants as “invading” the United States and claims that they are stealing American jobs, language that was reportedly echoed by the alleged shooter in the El Paso massacre.

Obama also called for citizens to stand up against public officials to help ensure that gun laws are changed in the country.

Barack Obama urges Americans to reject language from leaders that "normalizes racist sentiments" in pointed statement https://t.co/JTYVcGvdv4 pic.twitter.com/pbNiIP363k — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 6, 2019

Fox News hosts criticized Obama’s statement, prompting the president to share their opinions on his Twitter account.

It’s not the first time that Trump has claimed to be the “least racist” person in the world. Over the years, the president has repeatedly made the claim, or one similar. Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Trump told reporters that he was the least racist person and asserted that black Americans were happy with the work that he has done in the White House.

His comments came after days of facing criticism for his attacks against Baltimore, a city inhabited by a majority of black people, and one of its representatives in Congress, Elijah Cummings.

Trump has faced criticism for racism for decades, starting as early as his work with his father as a real estate developer.