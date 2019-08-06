Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Goat’ Barack Obama Cowboy Pic

Miley Cyrus has shared an interesting image on her social media. The SHE IS COMING singer took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a photo of one of the political world’s biggest faces. Barack Obama was the person featured in the 26-year-old’s update.

Miley’s photo showed the former president smiling and shot from the shoulders-up as he clung onto a cowboy hat with one hand. The image appeared to be a throwback one, with Obama looking more youthful than his current 58 years. The snap has been shared to social media before, with Paper Mag using it in a Twitter update made two days ago (seen below).

Miley accompanied her image with digitally-placed text above and below Obama’s head.

“Goat,” the text read in shimmery purple lettering.

Given that Obama celebrated his birthday on August 4, the post may well have been a late celebratory shout-out to the former head of state. Miley didn’t indicate why she’d chosen to share the image, though. Those familiar with Obama’s recent headline-making will, however, be aware that Obama has recently spoken out following the wave of mass shootings that left many dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Miley may well have been voicing her support for Obama by posting the image. Miley is, after all, known for her left-wing views but no confirmation was made.

#Obama in this cowboy hat does something soo specific to me… anyway! Happy birthday @BarackObama ! pic.twitter.com/cNKnOfh5Al — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) August 4, 2019

When it comes to Barack Obama, Miley has made her fair share of headlines. Back in 2017, the singer had fans talking after she posted a social media of herself appearing to be hanging out with the former president. The image appears to have been deleted from Miley’s Instagram, although a report from Teen Vogue has retained the caption used by Miley.

“I never post pap photos but uh…..@barackobama,” Miley wrote.

The image showed the singer appearing to be walking down a street with Obama. While Obama was clad in sweats and baseball cap, Miley was seen rocking a bikini top. The photo was, of course, not real and edited to feature Barack.

Miley herself has been making major headlines this year. May 31 brought fans the star’s SHE IS COMING album, with the month of July delivering the EP’s first music video. “Mother’s Daughter” generated mixed reviews, with some finding the content too sexual. That said, the video’s empowering themes seemed well-received by many.

Miley has 96.7 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by major faces including Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato.