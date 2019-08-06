Venezuela & Uruguay Issue Travel Warnings Following Mass Shootings In The U.S.

All eyes are on the United States after a violent weekend that included mass shootings in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that claimed the lives of 31 people.

According to CNN, multiple countries, including Venezuela and Uruguay, kicked off the week by issuing travel advisories that warned their residents to use caution when traveling to the U.S.

Venezuela

On Monday, the Venezuelan government issued a press release that encouraged their citizens to consider postponing any planned trips to the United States because of the recent “acts of violence.”

“It is especially advisable to avoid places where large crowds occur. In particular, it is recommended not to attend these places with minors,” the press release read.

The press release concluded by listing “Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Baltimore, Maryland; St. Louis, Missouri; Oakland, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta, Georgia;” as cities to avoid as they were “the most dangerous in the world.”

Uruguay

The Uruguayan government issued a similar press release asking their citizens to use caution when planning trips to the U.S. because of “growing indiscriminate violence.”

Uruguay’s press release echoed Venezuela’s recommendation to avoid areas containing a high concentration of people such as “theme parks, shopping centers, festivals artistic, religious activities, gastronomic fairs and any kind of cultural or sporting events.”

Uruguay today issued a travel warning to its citizens visting the United States of America, citing “growing violence” fueled by “racism and discrimination” that American “authorities are unable to prevent” due to “indiscriminate” gun ownership. Let that sink in for a minute. pic.twitter.com/M0u6520caL — Rep. Dean Phillips (@RepDeanPhillips) August 5, 2019

The Uruguayan government also warned their citizens to avoid taking minors to crowded locations while in the United States.

The Uruguayan alert proceeded to explain the “indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population” and the “impossibility of authorities to prevent these situations,” were two reasons why their citizens needed to be careful within the U.S.

Like Venezuela, Uruguay’s alert also included a list of places within the United States to avoid including Detroit, Baltimore, and Albuquerque.

United States’ Travel Advisories

Four months ago, the United States issued a similar alert by giving Venezuela the highest travel advisory ⁠— a Level 4. The advisory explained crime, arbitrary arrest, civil unrest, and detention of U.S. citizens as its reasoning for the advisory.

According to CNN, Venezuela has held the rank as most dangerous country in the world for the second year in a row.

Uruguay issues travel alert warning of deadly hate crimes in US after mass shootings https://t.co/ywdwuPDu5V pic.twitter.com/13XKblNnFz — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019

The United States also has a travel advisory in place for Uruguay. While it isn’t as high as the one for Venezuela, it is a Level 2 advisory that encourages American citizens to “exercise increased caution.”

According to the State Department’s travel advisory list, the warning was issued because of violent crimes that happen within the country.