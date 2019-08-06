German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Flaunts Taut Tummy In Neon Orange Bra & Daisy Dukes

Pia Muehlenbeck is flaunting her killer figure on social media once again.

As fans of the German-born model know, Pia is wildly popular on social media. The German model currently resides in Australia and she loves to share a wide variety of photos for her legion of fans. So far, the social media star has amassed a following of more than 2 million-plus on Instagram alone and almost each and every share earns her a ton of attention. In the most recent double-photo update on Instagram, Muehlenbeck’s post made fans blush.

In the first photo in the series, Pia sits in the front seat of her car as she plays around with her husband. While clad in a vibrant orange bra and a pair of insanely short daisy dukes, her toned and tanned tummy are on full display. Pia wears her short, dark tresses slicked back behind a headband while donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss. The bombshell playfully leans over in the image, feeding her hubby a beauty ball with extra collagen.

The second image in the series is very similar to the first one, only this time Pia holds the beauty ball in her hand as both she and her hubby look into the camera. In just a short time of the post going live on her account, it’s earned the social media star a ton of attention from her fans with more than 18,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some followers let Pia know she looks amazing while countless others specifically gushed about her stunning figure. A few others couldn’t help but comment on how sweet she and her husband are.

“You guys are so cuteee [sic],” one follower gushed.

“Sorry but your abs #abgoals,” another raved with a series of emoji.

“It’s amazing how much love you have for each other,” another chimed in.

This is not the first photo in recent weeks that has generated a lot of attention for Pia on Instagram. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model posed for an insanely sexy shot while clad in a tiny white swimsuit barely covering her NSFW shot.

Then, the beauty offered fans plenty of glimpses of sideboob. She accessorized her look with a single silver bracelet on her arm. She wore her short, dark tresses down and wet and also appears to be donning a little bit of makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipstick.

This photo also garnered a lot of attention for Pia with more than 3,700 comments.