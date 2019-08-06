WWE Rumors: Big Gimmick Match Pulled From ‘WrestleMania 35’ For Interesting Reasons

It appears as if no one in WWE could figure out who should lose.

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone for WWE, and it’s already looking ahead to SummerSlam, which is taking place this Sunday night. Nine big matches are already scheduled and confirmed for that card, but more could end up being added before the week is out. One of the rumored matches is a gimmick bout that was actually scheduled to be on the biggest show of the year back in April, but it was scrapped for multiple reasons.

Throughout the year, Rey Mysterio and Andrade have had an on-again/off-again feud, which has brought forth some very entertaining matches. Fans have been hoping that WWE would give these two superstars 15-20 minutes on a pay-per-view, but it simply hasn’t happened yet.

The Inquisitr reported that speculation has been flying around of a “Mask vs. Hair Match” being added to SummerSlam, but there’s been no official confirmation, as of this writing. It’s a gimmick match that would be between two talented stars and have a lot on the line for both of them.

In reality, this is a match that has some strong legs and has been rumored for months as it was apparently scheduled to happen at WrestleMania 35. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, the match ended up being scrapped for the safety of both superstars.

It seems as if the “Mask vs. Hair Match” was scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania 35, but it ended up being called off. First of all, Rey Mysterio is not going to lose his mask as it his identity and WWE makes a lot of money off merchandise related to it.

On the other hand, someone in WWE apparently didn’t want Andrade to lose his hair in the match, which called for it to be cancelled entirely, according to Dave Meltzer.

“I mean, that was the original idea for WrestleMania. I mean I think there is a feeling that — I know at one point I was told that they don’t want to cut Andrade’s hair and you can’t take Rey’s mask.”

Now that the rumors of this match are coming to life once again, it is clearly something that someone in WWE wants to happen. It was scheduled for WrestleMania 35, but the mask and the hair were much too valuable to either superstar, and plans were scrapped. It’s still hard to believe that anyone would allow Rey Mysterio to lose his mask if the match ends up being added to SummerSlam, but is Andrade’s hair still as much of a priority?