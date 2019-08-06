Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Sends Temperatures Soaring With Sexy Jungle Snap

Hilde Osland continues to wow her fans with stunning shots that showcase her fabulous figure. On Tuesday, the beauty updated her Instagram with a series of photos that sent temperatures rising.

In the shots, Osland stood outside a bungalow nestled in the jungle of the tropical island of Bali. She wore a yellow two-piece ensemble that featured an off-the-shoulder crop top and a maxiskirt with a slit all the way up to her waist. The yellow color accentuated Osland’s bronzed skin, and the cut highlighted her slim waistline. With a yellow flower tucked behind one ear, Osland was the picture of beauty.

The model struck several poses in the outfit, giving her fans plenty of views to enjoy. In one snap, taken from the side, the beauty held her hands in her hair and bent one knee. The angle showed off Osland’s flat tummy and toned legs. In a similar snap, Osland pulled her skirt open, giving fans a peek of her tan skin. In yet another pic, Osland turned up the sex appeal and pulled her skirt back, exposing even more skin. Another photo was taken from afar, giving a view of the surrounding jungle landscape. Standing in what appeared to be a sea of green, Osland looked like a dream as she gazed back at the camera.

Fans loved the post. In just an hour, it racked up over 15, 000 likes and more than 400 comments. Many of those comments were centered on how lovely Osland was in the jungle setting.

“You’re hotter than Tarzan’ s Jane ever thought of being. Splendiferous!!!!!” one follower wrote.

“There is nothing as beautiful as this!” said another.

“Absolutely heavenly,” one fan said.

“An earth bound goddess,” wrote another.

“You should play jayne in a remake of george of the jungle, you are a goddess!!” one fan said.

The comments are not unlike many of the reactions the beauty receives on her other posts. Her followers seem to love just about everything she shares. And the blonde bombshell knows just how to keep her 1.4 million followers coming back for more.

On Monday, Osland shared a photo on Instagram in which she appeared to be inside a bungalow in Bali. She excited her fans by wearing lacy red lingerie. Last week, she posted a sultry snap in which she straddled a motorcycle before taking off on an adventure.

Fans wanting to keep up with Osland can follow her Instagram account.