Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dishes On Drama With Tamra Judge Ahead Of The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Premiere

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is preparing for her debut season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and teasing fans of the drama that is to come between herself and her new costars.

During an interview on People Live on August 3, Windham-Burke, a mother of seven, confirmed fans will be seeing changing dynamics between the ladies of the show during Season 14 and admitted to having some friction with Tamra Judge.

“If I had to pick the person I had the most friction with it would probably be Tamra but it’s also the person that made me face a lot of issues myself and kind of brought the best out of me,” Windham-Burke explained. “She didn’t give me an easy time but she really brought the best out of me even when I didn’t want it to be brought out.”

According to Windham-Burke, her initial issues with Judge stemmed from the fact that she was holding back when it came to what she was sharing on the show. Then, as she explained, she got honest with herself and her costars and began allowing them to see who she truly is.

While Windham-Burke had tension early on with Judge, she applauded Judge and their other costar, Shannon Beador, for being great at pulling her out of her shell and forcing her to “confront some uncomfortable truths” about herself, including the fact that she is a people pleaser who doesn’t like conflict.

“I avoid conflicts, which sounds hilarious going onto a show that’s known for conflict. I am a people pleaser and I hate conflict. And then I learn that I run from it, literally and figuratively,” she teased.

In addition to learning from her costars about the way in which she should be handling conflict, Windham-Burke also learned that she can’t always rely on her husband, Sean Burke, even though they’ve been together since she was just 18-years-old. As she revealed on People Live, Windham-Burke had to stand on her own two feet for the very first time in her adult life while filming the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which wasn’t easy.

“That wasn’t easy but [it was] definitely time,” she shared.

Also appearing on Season 14 with Windham-Burke are returning cast members Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Vicki Gunvalson.

To see more of Windham-Burke, her family, and her costars, don’t miss tonight’s Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.