Kim Kardashian Showcases Ample Cleavage In Sexy Black Top On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is about to release a new makeup line, and she is definitely keeping her fans entertained while it doesn’t officially drop.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently announced a new collection inspired by the 1990s fashion era, and she is certainly living up to the hype of what she has described as her favorite line yet. The items will essentially be divided into two different collections, the Matte Smoke and the Matte Cocoa, each featuring different color palettes. While Matte Smoke boasts darker smokey shades, as well as a white eyeliner, the Matte Cocoa one is made of earthier colors and nude shades.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a new snap to promote the Matte Smoke line, knocking Instagram dead with the sexy shot. In it, the 38-year-old rocks a super racy black top with a heart-shaped neckline, allowing her to showcase her ample cleavage. She also sports a large vintage-looking, Versace-inspired cross necklace that is adorned with big emeralds and other gem stones, and which is paired with a thick black choker.

In order to continue with the ’90s vibe, Kim wore black velvet gloves that covered her arms almost entirely. She worked her best modelling skills by striking a sultry pose for the camera, while resting her left hand on her head. She channeled her inner Cher by wearing her super long, dark raven locks in a straight, sleek style with a center part — a hairstyle that was also an ode to the beauty icons of the last decade of the 20th century.

Loading...

The KKW Beauty founder donned a full face of make-up, including most or all of the products of her Matte Smoke line. She sported a smokey eye makeup with a fun twist, as she used white eyeliner blended with the black eye shadow to really enhance her eyes and thick eyelashes. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped and, being the contour queen that she is, her cheek bones were also flawlessly contoured.

Not only that, Kim showed off what is perhaps one of the biggest beauty trends from the 90s that ended up making a comeback in the past year or so: the nude lipstick paired with a darker lip liner. Models and beauty fans alike sported this look back in the day, and with the help of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it is becoming mainstream again. The reality TV star explained in a recent Instagram post that she draws a lot of her beauty and fashion inspiration from the specific period of time, so it made sense for her to pay her tribute.

“I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is,” she wrote, adding, “There are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!!”