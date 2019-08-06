WWE News: Hall Of Famer Confirmed For Huge Match At ‘SummerSlam’ – Updated Card

'The Man' is back and looking to redeem himself after his match against The Undertaker.

On Sunday night, the WWE superstars will come together for one of the bigger pay-per-view events of the year with SummerSlam, and there will be a lot on the line. Sure, there will be title bouts and grudge matches, but some huge news came out of this week’s Monday Night Raw. Dolph Ziggler learned he won’t actually be fighting The Miz this weekend, but instead he’ll step into the ring against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

The news has been rumored for a couple of weeks now, and it became official on Monday night.

As recapped by the official WWE website, the main event slot of Raw was an episode of “MizTV,” which had Ziggler sign his name on the dotted line for the match. The Miz informed Ziggler that he didn’t read the small print, and that he didn’t sign up for a match against him, but rather with another opponent.

Shawn Michaels, who was also in the ring, put his hands up and said the match wasn’t with him. All of a sudden, Goldberg’s music played and the crowd went wild as the legendary former World Champion went to the ring to face his SummerSlam opponent.

Ziggler didn’t really want to face off against his surprise, so he fled from the ring and ended up being met by Sweet Chin Music from Michaels. While “The Showoff” was able to get away from Goldberg on Raw, he won’t be able to escape him on Sunday night.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the rumors were really heating up about Goldberg’s return to face Ziggler at SummerSlam. Now, WWE has confirmed the speculation, and for the second time this summer, Goldberg will have a match after not being in the ring for years.

In June, Goldberg faced The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown, and it was a dream match happening for the first time ever. After suffering an injury a few minutes in, the match ended up going downhill fast, and Goldberg didn’t want that to be his lasting legacy in professional wrestling.

Ziggler has been insulting legends and Hall of Famers lately, which has added to the speculation of Goldberg’s return.

After the big announcement on Monday Night Raw, there are nine confirmed matches for SummerSlam with more possibly coming this week.