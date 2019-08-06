‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram, See Photos

See her latest photos.

Shannon Beador appears to be getting thinner with each Instagram photo she shares.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star prepares for the upcoming Season 14 premiere of the show and her August 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she’s been sharing tons of images from New York City where she’s been since this past weekend.

While Beador hasn’t shared too many full body photos of her weight loss, she appears to be slimmer in her face and torso and recently confirmed a 40-pound weight loss.

“Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the new Shannon Storms Beador! I’ve lost 40 pounds, and I’ve gained a lot of fun. Fun Shannon, bam, is back,” Beador announced with a clip of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which featured her at the gym with her three daughters, Sophie, 18, and twins Adeline and Stella, 15.

“I’m proud of myself, darn it!” she continued in a cast confessional. “It was two years of hell.”

As fans well know, Beador split from her husband, David Beador, at the end of 2017 after attempting for years to work through his months-long affair with another woman. However, it wasn’t until April of this year that their divorce was finalized.

Throughout the drama of her messy split from David, Beador experienced weight gain and chronicled her struggles to lose the weight during the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, after committing to healthy eating and regular exercise habits, Beador was able to get her body back in time for Season 14.

As fans can see from the photos above, Beador has a new man to go with her new body and recently confirmed she is dating Orange County businessman John Janssen.

While Janssen is not expected to be featured on the upcoming 14th season of the show, mainly due to the fact that their relationship began as filming was coming to a close, Beador has been sharing tons of photos of the two of them together over the past couple of weeks. And several days ago, they traveled to New York City with one another for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, do not miss the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County tonight, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV, and tune into the new episode of Watch What Happens Live, which will also feature Jerry O’Connell, at 11 p.m.