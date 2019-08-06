Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Killer Curves In Plunging Black One-Piece

Jasmine Tookes’ latest Instagram upload is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

On Monday, August 5, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her 3.6 million followers with a double Insta-update that sent pulses racing. The duo of snaps caught the babe looking absolutely stunning as she sat atop a large plush white cushion, leaving little to the imagination in a sexy black swimsuit that did her all sorts of favors.

The 28-year-old’s chic one-piece clung tight to her flawless figure as she posed with her head turned to the side and one leg crossed over the other to show off her toned stems. Its seemingly cheeky, high-cut design accentuated the babe’s trim waist and provided very little coverage to her curvaceous lower half, leaving her famous curves and peachy derriere very much exposed — though Jasmine’s 3.6 million followers certainly did not seem to mind the display. Even more eye-catching was the number’s daringly low-cut neckline, which hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Its deep plunge left an insane amount of cleavage very much within sight, while its thin straps wrapped around her shoulders to highlight her toned physique.

Fans hoping for a better look at the bombshell’s glamorous display didn’t have to go far. A swipe to the second slide of the snap offered a close-up view of the stunner showing off her killer curves in the scandalous swimwear. It also provided a better look at the details of Jasmine’s ensemble, which included a set of gold bracelets, chunky chain necklace and elegant, spiked hoop earrings that dangled underneath her long, dark tresses. The model also added a floppy straw hat, which covered up most of her face but not enough to hide her makeup look that consisted of shimmering highlighter and a glossy lip, making her striking features pop.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 155,000 times within less than 24 of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote, while another said that Jasmine was “perfection.”

“You are looking like a queen,” commented a third.

Loading...

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Jasmine has slipped into some skimpy swimwear this summer. A short scroll down her Instagram page reveals another recent snap of the stunner showing off her famous curves in a sexy black bikini accentuated with silver belt buckles on the straps — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.