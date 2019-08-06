‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Selling Swanky Los Angeles Penthouse For $35 Million Amid Reported Health Issues

Matthew Perry is looking to unload his amazing penthouse in Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Mail, the Friends star just purchased the 9,290-square-foot full-floor condo in June of 2017 for a cool $20 million. The condo makes it’s home in the swanky Century building and has been named a “mansion in the sky” by the realtors who are in charge of the listing. The gorgeous condo has a number of cool features including a movie room, a giant outdoor terrace with 360-degree views of Los Angeles, and two wine fridges.

Additionally, the exclusive building has a number of other amenities for residents including a lap pool, botanical gardens, a movie theater, 24-hour concierge, security, and even a fitness studio. And a ton of other celebs have made their home in the building including Candy Spelling, Rihanna, and Paula Abdul. Back in 2017, the unit was originally for sale for $28.5 million but Perry snagged it for just $20 million. If the actor gets what he is asking for in priciest condo in Los Angeles at the moment, the actor would make $15 million off the deal.

Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen, who are both with Compass, have the listing available on their website as well as many photos of the gorgeous unit. And news of the apartment sale comes amid reports that Matthew’s Friends co-stars are concerned for his well-being after photographs of the actor looking “disheveled” went viral. As The Inquisitr recently shared, an insider close to the situation revealed that Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast are “desperately sad” to see Matthew in such a state of mind. His current state is also reportedly one of the reasons why the potential Friends reunion has not gotten off of the ground.



“Just because Jen isn’t super close to Matthew doesn’t mean she isn’t scared for him,” the insider said. “She’s tried making contact numerous times over the past few years, but he rarely returns calls and when he does it’s like talking to a different person.”

Additionally, The Inquisitr also reported that Perry was spotted in the Big Apple a few weeks later, where he reportedly made at least to visits to New York University Langone hospital for unknown reasons. A friend close to the actor shares that many pals are growing concerned for Perry, who has had similar issues to what he is experiencing now in the past.

“The last time Matthew went to the hospital he had to have emergency surgery and he was there for three months. His insides are messed up, and nobody’s pretending it has to do with anything other than his years of chronic drug abuse!”

The same insider goes on to share that Matthew has tried his best to stay sober, but when he eventually gets clean, it’s only a matter of time before he falls off the wagon again. In the past, Perry has been plagued with a number of substance abuse issues.

Hopefully, the star can seek the help that he needs.