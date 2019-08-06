‘BH90210’ Star Jennie Garth Offered Role On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast, Tori Spellin Reacts

Jennie Garth was approached by Bravo TV but Tori Spelling was not, despite her ties to the cast.

Jennie Garth has been asked to joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview on SiriusXM Radio’s The Jenny McCarty Show earlier this week, Garth confirmed she was approached by Bravo TV about a potential role on the show before her BH90210 co-star Tori Spelling admitted she’s “never” been asked to join the reality series.

“I was like, ‘I’m the furthest thing from a desperate housewife,'” Garth explained to McCarty, via Us Weekly, of her decision to turn the offer down. “Is it Desperate Housewives?”

While Garth poked fun at the reality series and suggested she would never agree to participate, Spelling felt quite differently about the opportunity and said she was “really sad” that Bravo TV had never approached her about coming aboard.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” Spelling explained. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!”

Although Spelling believes she would be a great fit for the series, she said she couldn’t imagine watching Garth attempting to create drama with the other ladies of the show, and Garth agreed that the concept was “not my jam.” Meanwhile, Spelling’s potential role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seems to make quite a bit of sense as she’s close with a couple of the current stars — Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp.

As fans of Beverly Hills, 90210 may have heard, Richards was recently cast alongside Spelling in the reboot of the series, BH90210, and Mellencamp was hired by Spelling as her accountability coach last summer.

As fans know, Garth has been featured on reality television before and actually made a cameo appearance on Spelling’s reality show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, in 2009. She’s also been featured on Dancing with the Stars and Jennie Garth A Little Bit Country, which aired on CMT for one season in 2012.

As for Spelling, she and her husband, Dean McDermott, appeared on Oxygen’s Tori & Dean Inn Love, which was later renamed Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. As Us Weekly revealed, the reality series aired for six seasons, with the final season wrapping up in 2012. The couple was also seen in LifeTime’s True Tori, which documented the aftermath of Spelling’s husband’s affair in 2014.

To see more of Garth, Spelling, Richards and their co-stars, don’t miss the Season 1 premiere of BH90120 on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on FOX.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin production in the coming months.