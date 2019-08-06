Devon Windsor Gets Soaked In Yellow-And-White Bikini During Outdoor Shower

Devon Windsor is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest sizzling snap of the Victoria’s Secret model was shared on Monday, August 5 and certainly did not disappoint. The 25-year-old was captured standing in the sand and getting dripping wet underneath a large gray bucket with holes in it that was engineered to make an outdoor shower. It is possible that her shower followed a day by the ocean, as the babe was sporting some seriously sexy swimwear that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

Devon looked nothing short of stunning in a skimpy, yellow-and-white, striped bikini from her own Devon Windsor Swim line, which did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The mock-neck top covered up her décolletage and clung tight to her voluptuous assets, cutting off just below her bust for an ample glimpse at the model’s slender frame and rock hard abs.

The lower half of her swimwear proved to be even skimpier, and her 1.7 million followers definitely did not seem to mind the NSFW display. It sported that same striped pattern and covered up only what was necessary, leaving her long, toned legs very much within eyesight, while the positioning of her hips provided the perfect look at her curvy booty. A single yellow tassel fell from the thick waistband of the number, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection even more.

Devon added a set of wrap bracelets to her barely-there ensemble, as well as a stack of hoop earrings for a bit more bling. Her blonde tresses were damp and slicked back to her head from the refreshing water falling on her from above, which she ran her fingers through to clean off. She also sported a fresh face with no makeup, letting her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double tapped more than 9,000 times within just 13 hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Always admired your figure,” one person wrote, while another said she looked “absolutely amazing.”

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” commented a third.

Devon’s latest bikini look follows up a slew of skin-baring snaps from her bachelorette party, which was held over the weekend and attended by a number of familiar faces, including Olivia Culpo and Nadine Leopold. One Instagram post from the festivities saw the bombshell posing on the edge of a boat and showing off her famous backside in a white thong two-piece, which left very little to the imagination and drove her followers absolutely wild.